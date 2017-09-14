‘American Idol’ Filming Reportedly Delayed After Failure To Lock Down Judges

Uh oh. The ‘American Idol’ reboot seems stuck between a rock and a hard place, as a new report claims there are multiple issues causing it to be delayed — including a lack of judges.

Is the American Idol reboot in trouble already? The reality competition series is set to return with an all-new vibe on ABC, but unfortunately new claims reveal that it might take longer than originally expected. Even though Thursday, September 14 is the last stop for auditions, producers still haven’t confirmed any judges aside from Katy Perry, reports TMZ. This is a huge problem, because once auditions are done the potential Idol singers are supposed to start their taped auditions in front of the judges. If there are no judges, there are no taped auditions… and therefore no American Idol. Awkward.

But, that’s not the only problem. According to the report, Katy’s schedule doesn’t allow for American Idol to experience a serious filming delay because she’s about to go on tour. Katy’s Witness tour kicks off on September 19 in Canada, and then she’s on the road in North American until February 2018. She has a short break through March, April and most of May, but then she goes international until the end of August. With there being no other judges locked down and very little room for Katy to film the series once she goes on tour, it definitely seems like the American Idol reboot has some things to figure out before it can make it’s triumphant return to television.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think is going to happen with the American Idol reboot? Comment below, let us know.