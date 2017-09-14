G-Eazy Showers GF Halsey In Cash On Romantic Rooftop — Working On A Music Video Together?

Hot and heavy! New video shows G-Eazy and Halsey enjoying a sexy date night overlooking the bright lights of the city, with the rapper throwing stacks at his girl.

Halsey, 22, is having the time of her life with G-Eazy, 28, right now. The hot new couple that has everyone drooling with their non-stop PDA on social media shared another piece of their relationship, this time in the form of a Boomerang. On G-Eazy’s Instagram story there is a short and sweet Boomerang video that shows him and Halsey standing against a railing on a rooftop. It’s unclear if they are in New York or Los Angeles, but the backdrop is a stunning view of a brightly lit city. In the Boomerang, Halsey is holding up a fan of money — dollar amount unknown — as G-Eazy throws more bills at her. Sexy!

Halsey is giving off major girl boss vibes in the little video, as she seems to be the one in the control of the money. She seductively moves the fan of bills away from her face each time G-Eazy decided to throw more at her, maintaining eye contact with him the whole time. We love that she’s all dressed up, to, in a seriously sexy black wrap dress with sheer sides. To keep warm, Halsey rocked a black leather bomber jacket over her dress, too. However, we can’t help but wonder — could this be for a music video? If not, we are totally jealous that both Halsey and G-Eazy look THIS good when not filming anything,

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Halsey and G-Eazy dating? Comment below, let us know whether or not you’re into this hot couple!