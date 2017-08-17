Peter Kraus Probably Won’t Be The Next Bachelor, According To This Cryptic Message

Peter Kraus won over America’s hearts on ‘The Bachelorette’ — but the creator of the franchise wasn’t swooning over him as much as you were.

The moment that Rachel Lindsay broke up with Peter Kraus, 31, on the finale of The Bachelorette, the women watching went crazy on Twitter, saying she made a huge mistake. Immediately, everyone began petitioning for him to be the next suitor on The Bachelor. Everyone that is, except one huge voice in The Bachelor family. “Do we really want a Bachelor who isn’t ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about,” Mike Fleiss, the show’s creator, writer and producer tweeted on Thursday.

Yikes. Of course, he does make a good point. Peter did tell Rachel he was in love with her and wanted to continue their relationship, but she wasn’t looking for another boyfriend — she wanted to leave as an engaged woman. So, the following day, she accepted a proposal from Bryan Abasolo, and the two have lived happily ever after.

Mike has been getting quite a few replies on his tweet, including angry fans who have been routing for the runner-up. “Peter never said he wasn’t ready to ‘settle down’ he just wasn’t ready to propose after a month. Rather see true love, than fake engagement,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “If this is a dig at Peter… I don’t see how it’s wrong of him to want a monogamous relationship with a woman before proposing.”

So, does Mike have a point? Would Peter be ready to get engaged at the end of The Bachelor? Probably not — but does he have to get engaged? Juan Pablo Galavis (who we usually don’t use as an example for anything) chose to just date afterward; it is possible. (Well, they didn’t last, but still.) When asked about the possibility of becoming the next bachelor, he told Michael Strahan he’d “have to think a lot about it.” Of course, ABC and Bachelor producers are ll about that proposal — so he probably is a walking red flag.

