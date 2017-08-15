Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: ‘Too Much Has Been Said & Done’ For Any Chance Of Reconciliation

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly aren’t looking to get back together, and we learned the reason why EXCLUSIVELY. Is there anything that will change their minds?

Brangelina shippers were devastated when a new report surfaced stating that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were allegedly moving forward with their divorce — and never looking back. After rumors swirled that the estranged couple were on the mend, it was especially hard to take that news. As to why they were so firmly against reconciling, the details were vague. Brad and Angelina, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, are allegedly sparring over dividing their assets and over custody arrangements. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details about why they’re really not getting back together.

“Sadly, way too much water has passed under the bridge for Brad and Angelina to reconcile,” a source close to Brad told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Too much has been said and done, and Brad especially feels that there’s no going back now. Brad loves his children so much, he would literally die for them. At this point, the most that either Brad or Angelina could hope for is to be able to forge a friendship, for the sake of the kids. But, even that is likely some time away from being reached at this point.”

This is so heartbreaking, but totally understandable. Divorce is hard on everyone involved. It’s disappointing that they’re actually moving forward with their divorce, considering it was just reported that the estranged couple were warming up to each other again. We can only cross our fingers and hope they change their minds at this point!

