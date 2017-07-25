Tamera Mowry Vows To ‘Ignore Haters’ Of Her Biracial Family: Couple Mixing’s ‘Beautiful’

While Tamera Mowry’s recently admitted that criticism over her interracial marriage ‘is even worse now,’ The star told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s done giving ‘attention to naysayers!’ Find out her inspiring reason why here!

Being in the public eye since her teenage years, Tamera Mowry, 39, has dealt with her share of criticism. But when it comes to her family, the Real co-host isn’t standing for ANY negativity. Just earlier this year, in May, Tamera shared with Momtastic that certain people are not fans of her interracial marriage to Adam Housley, 44, or of the fact that the two lovebirds have two biracial kids together: son Aden, 4, and daughter Ariah, 2. But being the amazing inspiration that she is, the actress is determined to ignore the ignorance, and her message of hope and love is pretty darn beautiful! Click to see pics of Tia and Tamera Mowry.

Speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com about her family life, the multi-tasking mom revealed, while promoting GoodNites Bedtime Pants, that as soon as you give your haters attention, THEY have all the power. And we couldn’t agree more! “I have made a conscious effort now to realize that we have more positive people towards us than negative,” Tamera shared with us before heading to her GoodNites event in NYC. “I don’t want to give any more attention to the naysayers. I feel like, more than ever, couples are mixing, and that’s a beautiful thing. The only way we’re going to move ahead and forward is if we ignore the haters.”

The star continued, “Right now, I’ve made that conscious effort to do that. I don’t want to give them any more attention. The moment I do that, they don’t have any power.” For those who need a refresher, Tamera told Momtastic that due to our recent political climate, the racial tension she saw in her own life was worse than ever. “When we first came out publicly as a couple 12 years ago, I remember a few negative comments, such as ‘Never expected her to be with him!’ But I never expected it to reach this degree of criticism as I got older.”

Adam, however, has always been a positive force when it comes to dealing with the hate. “My husband, who is so great, said, ‘You know what, Tamera? This is just teaching you to focus on the thousands of people that are for you, as opposed to the very few people who are against you.’ He’s right,” she told the mag. Talk about great words of wisdom! Offering advice for other parents of biracial kids, Tamera stressed how important it is to encourage children to explore and love all sides of themselves — and that’s exactly how she and Adam are raising Aden and Ariah.

“Embrace all of you. Embrace both sides,” the Sister, Sister alum advised. “Learn about your different cultures and realize what a blessing it is to experience those. I truly believe though — it was a news magazine that once said this — but by the year 2050, the majority of people are going to look like my son. So I don’t think it’s going to be an issue.” We can only hope, right? But either way, Tamera couldn’t help giving props to Millennials for their views on race. “I will say this about Millennials, they sometimes get a bad rep, but what I love about them is that they don’t see color as much as past generations have,” she explained. “They see people.”

Stay tuned for Tamera and her family’s new show on HGTV. While there’s no premiere date set yet, you can look forward to seeing Tamera, her husband, and her brother in-law flipping houses and “helping out other families.” “We thought it would be cool to incorporate the things we naturally love to do into a TV show,” Tamera told us EXCLUSIVELY. “My husband’s brother will be flipping and I’ll be redecorating the homes and helping families with their space. My husband will be helping with the landscaping — he’s really good at that.” We can’t wait to tune in!

