Rachel Lindsay Nearly Quit ‘The Bachelorette’: Reveals Why She Wanted To ‘Run Away’

It’s not easy searching for love. In a new interview, Rachel Lindsay revealed that during one point in the season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ she nearly walked away.

“I’m ready to start a family, I’m ready to get married. I want someone who’s on the same page as me,” Rachel Lindsay, 32, told Us magazine about what she was looking for — and she found it. On the July 17 episode, she narrowed her finalists down to three— Eric Bigger, 29, Bryan Abasolo, 37, and Peter Kraus, 31. However, it hasn’t been easy — it’s actually been far more difficult than she expected.

“I connected with each guy and that made this so hard. Honestly, I wanted to quit and run away rather than proceed,” she told the mag. After meeting the families of her finalists, her feelings just grew stronger. “Rachel realized she had to be selfish in her decisions to get what she wants in the end,” a source said. “But it’s still devastating to her.”

Ultimately, she is living by the tagline, “the greater the risk, the greater the reward,” and wants what she wants. “I’m so excited I found The One. He’s so amazing,” she gushed. “We cannot wait to walk down the street hand in hand. I just want to be in public and do simple things like grab a cup of coffee together.”

As for the men she doesn’t chose, well Rachel hopes none of them end up as the next Bachelor. “I feel slightly possessive over the men that were on my season,” she told ET Online when they brought up that Peter actually wrote in his high school yearbook he dreamed of being the suitor on The Bachelor. “Do I think he’s a great person? He’s obviously handsome, absolutely. All my top four would [be great], but I don’t want to see any of them as the next Bachelor! Let’s pick someone from JoJo [Fletcher’s] season.”

