Disneyland really is the happiest place on Earth — at least for Niall Horan, who spent Apr. 5 riding wild rollercoasters inside the amusement park with a mystery brunette. The hunk was even spotted running his fingers through her hair! Check out the pics!

For anyone who thinks Disneyland is just for kids, try spending the day with Niall Horan, 23! The Irish stud knows how to show a girl a seriously good time, as he ventured on every single rollercoaster inside the amusement park with a mystery brunette. The pair laughed and screamed on crazy rides like Splash Mountain, California Screamin’, and Space Mountain in Anaheim, CA on Apr. 5. SEE THE BEAUTIFUL MYSTERY GIRL HERE.

For their fun-filled day, Niall kept it casual in khaki shorts, a white T-shirt, a baseball cap, and comfy sneakers. The gorgeous girl rocked blue high-waisted skinny jeans, a black tank top, Vans, and Minnie Mouse ears on top of her head. It must have been a hot day in Southern California since the duo walked around the park carrying two water bottles. From what we can tell, there wasn’t much PDA going on — except for the moment the One Direction singer played with her ombré hair on one of the water rides as he sat behind her.

No word yet on if these two are romantically involved, but it would be nice to meet the “small town girl” Niall mentioned in one of his interviews. When asked about his debut solo single “This Town,” the hunk gushed that it was inspired by a lovely lady from his hometown. Since splitting from Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding, Niall has been spotted out with a couple of mystery chicks. Like the time a blonde babe, later identified as Jessica Serfaty, was seen leaving a party with him and ended up in the back of his car. Sounds like he’s on a mission to find The One!

