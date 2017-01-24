Melania Trump’s Hairstylist On How They Created A Signature Look & Her Inauguration Style

Rex/Shutterstock

Just days after Donald Trump won the election in November 2016, Melania Trump was thrust into the spotlight and her beauty and fashion choices became center stage. Read an interview with her hairstylist below to see how and why she always looks great.

Hairstylist Mordechai Alvow first styled Melania Trump‘s hair almost 10 years ago, and never did he expect to be working with the new First Lady.

In an interview with our sister site WWD, he explains what it is like working with Melania and how they like to collaborate on her soon-to-be-iconic looks.

“When we first met, I was stunned at her natural beauty, with no makeup and her hair in a towel. We immediately clicked — working together felt very familiar and easy. There was an understanding of who she was and how she wanted to look. As I was leaving, her assistant asked if they could contact me again. The rest is history,” he said.

On how her hairstyles changed after her family entered the political ring, Mordechai says: “Before Donald Trump announced last June he was running for the presidency, we used to do a side part sometimes or a middle part sometimes, her hair up in a ponytail or coming down. There was a variety of things we did, according to what she was wearing or where she was going. But I think, once he announced, we didn’t want to be changing things up. I think there is a time for that, and that wasn’t the right time. It was very important psychologically to let people know who she is and show some stability with the look.”

He also spoke about her signature style — hair down and loose curls framing her face, which we saw on her at the Cabinet Dinner on January 19: “She is strikingly beautiful and tall, so we wanted to provide balance, keeping her looking amazing and also approachable so as not to take away from everything else that is going on. In a more practical sense, we wanted to keep her look consistent and always camera-ready. Lots of times I would prepare her hair early morning and she would fly off on her own, so the shape and texture of the hair needed to last for all those hours.”

This interview took place in November, but even months before the big day, they had a plan for Melania’s Inauguration hair: “From what I understand it is a very long day. There are ceremonies, a luncheon, parade and the ball. It’s Jan. 20, so it’s probably going to be cold and it might be windy. Perhaps [we will do the] hair up, but it’s too early to tell. The big factor will be the design of what she wears.”

And she did wear it up!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Melania Trump’s hairstyles in the White House?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.