Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadowski’s Wedding: Why She Won’t Be Wearing White

Traditions? Not for Amanda Seyfried! In a new interview, the actress dished all about her upcoming wedding to Thomas Sadowski, and also explained the really good reason why she definitely won’t be wearing a white dress down the aisle.

When it comes to her wedding day, Amanda Seyfried, 31, is less concerned about following tradition and more interested in focusing on the commitment itself. Speaking to Vogue Australia inside her stunning February 2017 cover issue, the pregnant actress revealed that she’s “never been excited” for anything more in her life than her upcoming wedding and baby birth. But, don’t expect to see Amanda in white when her wedding pictures are finally revealed.

“I don’t want to be the centre of attention,” she shared. “I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time. I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; I’ve played a bride a billion times.”

She’s not lying, either! Amanda has been a blushing bride in white in films like Mamma Mia, Les Miserables, and The Big Wedding. Needless to say she’s had plenty of practice going the traditional route, so now it’s Amanda’s turn to finally take control of the event planning. Lucky lady!

Sadly, we don’t have a date for Amanda and Thomas’ wedding, but hopefully the pair will spill more details about their nuptials as it gets closer. For now, we’re on Sadowski baby watch!

