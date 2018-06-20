‘Yellowstone’: 5 Things To Know About Kevin Costner’s New TV Show

Kevin Costner’s new TV series ‘Yellowstone’ premieres June 20 on Paramount Network. From what the show is about to who’s starring in it, here’s everything you need to know before watching!

1. This marks Kevin Costner’s first TV role since 2012. Kevin, 63, is known for his incredible movie roles like Dances With Wolves, Field of Dreams, and Bull Durham. He most recently starred in Molly’s Game and Hidden Figures. His role in Yellowstone is his first series regular role on a television show. He starred in the Hatfield & McCoy miniseries in 2012.

2. The show follows the Dutton family, led by Kevin’s character, John Dutton. He controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. With shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and more, the ranch is in a constant state of turmoil with an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. John is also dealing with his four adult children: Lee, Beth, Jamie, and Cory.

3. Yellowstone stars some other talented actors. The cast includes Kelly Reilly, Dave Annable, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Danny Huston.

4. Kevin clearly has a thing for westerns! He’s pretty much the go-to guy for westerns. He won two Oscars for Best Actor and Best Director for the 1990 epic western Dances With Wolves. Kevin has also starred in westerns like Open Range, Silverado, and Wyatt Earp.

5. Yellowstone was originally going to be a movie. Kevin and series creator Taylor Sheridan sent the Oscar winner realized that this story went far beyond a 2-hour film. “Well, he sent it to me and the idea was we were gonna make one big, really long movie. That’s how it started out. But everybody seemed to like the world that he was creating and wanted to go past that,” Kevin told Channel Guide Mag. “There’s an authenticity to how he writes, and it’s not a world that we’ve explored very much, to be quite honest.”