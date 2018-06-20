Selena Gomez Spotted With Italian Producer, 30, After Ex Justin Bieber Makes Out With Hailey Baldwin

Justin who? While her ex is off having fun with Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez is paying them no mind. She’s spending time with hot Italian producer Andrea Iervolino instead! See the pics!

Selena Gomez is living out the dreams of every young girl who ever watched The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and is spending time with a handsome young Italian star in Rome! While ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber publicly frolics with his maybe-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, Selena’s living the high life in Europe on the arm of (extremely handsome) 30-year-old producer Andrea Iervolino. Selena, Andrea, and a friend were spotted cruising around Italy’s capital on June 19, taking in the sights and getting smushed together in a tiny pedicab. We’re sure you know this, but Andrea is hot. Like, hooooot. Sing to me, Paulo. CLICK HERE to see pics of Selena and Andrea together in Rome.

There’s no indication that this was anything but a hangout sesh between friends, though. Selena and Andrea actually go way back. He produced In Dubious Battle, the 2016 western directed by James Franco in which Selena starred. Maybe they were just catching up on lost time! After all, Selena’s having a blast in Europe just being single and chilling. Wizards of Waverly Place fans lost it when they saw that she was hanging out with her onscreen brother/IRL best friend David Henrie and his wife on the trip! She’s treating the whole European jaunt with a very “when in Rome” attitude, a source close to Selena told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Some of the local, cute Italian guys have been hitting on her, which she found very flattering. She finds their accents hard to rest,” the insider told us. “But, she is taking time to heal, and trying something new, just being single for a while.” That’s just what she needs! As a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY, she’s trying not to pay Justin’s love life any mind, but it’s really hard to ignore! We’ll see how hard it is for Justin to ignore these new pics of Selena!