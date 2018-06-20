Radio Disney Music Awards: Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez & More Best Performances Of All-Time

The Radio Disney Music Awards are on June 22nd & we’re looking at back at the show’s most iconic performances from the biggest stars!

Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and so many more of the world’s top-selling musical sensations started their careers as Radio Disney’s up-and-coming talent! This year, both new talent and established singer-songerwriters will take the Radio Disney Music Awards stage, including Carrie Underwood, Ludacris, Meghan Trainer and Charlie Puth. Ahead of the June 22nd show, we’re reminiscing on the now-internationally known artists at the start of their career when they performed at the RDMAs! In 2014, Ariana Grande opened the Radio Disney Music Awards, in her now-iconic mouse ears, with the world-premiere performance of her song “Problem!” With a crew of dancers and her powerhouse voice, Ari slayed the show and her song went on to be certified sextuple platinum! Then, the newly-engaged singer returned in 2016 to perform her ballad “Dangerous Woman” in a sultry black and red fur coat, and it was truly unforgettable.

Country star Kelsea Ballerini was named Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing in 2015, and she literally was the next big thing! She performed a mash-up of her hit “Peter Pan” with Daya at the RDMAs in 2016, and then hosted the show in 2017 where she sang a country medley of her three number one songs and a country version of “Oops!… I Did It Again!” Kel-SLAY! Then, there was singer-songwriter Julia Michaels who made her television performance debut on the RDMA stage and blew everyone away by singing her hit “Issues,” for which she was later nominated for “Song Of The Year” at the Grammys.

Shawn Mendes was named Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing in 2014 and performed his single “Something Big” at the RDMAs in 2015. From there, he soared to fame and now has multi-platinum singles, a world tour and always millions of screaming fans. Another heartthrob who gave an iconic RDMA performance is Justin Bieber! The “Sorry” singer crooned “Love Yourself” to a surprised classroom of students, which was broadcast live to the excited crowd at the 2016 awards.