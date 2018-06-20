Nick Young Slammed For Saying Cocaine Should Be Legalized & ‘Everybody’ Should Do It: He’s An ‘Idiot’

Did Swaggy P just say that? Yes, Nick Young, thrilled to hear that Canada legalized marijuana, said that he wants cocaine to be legalized and fans blasted the NBA champ for being a ‘full blown idiot.’

Nick Young, 33, was exiting 1 OAK in Los Angeles on June 19 when he bumped into TMZ Sports. When asked his thoughts on Canada becoming the second country in the world to legalize recreational use of marijuana, Swaggy P (and member of the current reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors) suggested that this decriminalization go beyond the pages of High Times. “I want people to pass cocaine,” Nick said, adding that he also thinks that “everybody needs to do cocaine!”

Nick’s enthusiasm for Bolivian Matching Powder didn’t win over fans. “Nick Young fr said, and I quote, ‘Everybody needs to do cocaine’ … that drug screening comin for you boy lmao,” twitter user @b_ickes97 said. “I can’t wait for the NBA to “randomly” to test my man Swaggy P aka Nick Young after this comment. Maybe that’s what makes the Warriors so good,” tweeted @OTCLub1, while @KeandreHooks thinks Swaggy P is going to get more than a suspension. “nick young just said we should legalize cocaine…. yeah man you got a ring it’s bout time to retire YOU TRIPPING” “Guy talking about legalizing cocaine heading into free agency. Nick Young gotta be the illest.”

Many fans all thought the same thing after hearing his comment: that it was the stupidest thing he could have said. “Well nick young will be cut in the near future. #idiot” “Nick Young is such a full blown idiot.” “Nick young is a f*cking idiot and always has been.” “Nick young is a f*cking idiot he said they need to legalize coke”

Canada joined Uruguay — who legalized marijuana production, sale and consumption in December 2013, according to CNN – in making recreational use after the Canadian Senate passed Bill C-45 on June 19. The bill is expected to go into effect in mid-September, allowing provinces and territories to transition into a new world where marijuana is legal. Adults will be able to carry and share up to 30 grams. You will have to be 18 to purchase and consume it. Canada also changed their impaired driving laws to address punishments for anyone driving under the influence of cannabis.

Nick Young aka Swaggy P “Canada just legalized Marijuana Nationwide, do you thin…” NY- “I think Cocaine should be Legal” pic.twitter.com/tZscNT1HKV — PrometheusRisesAgain (@prometheus50K) June 20, 2018

Nick Young saying everyone needs to try cocaine…like wtf….his PR agent read his comment like 😭😂💀 pic.twitter.com/bh5esDbwau — Cellus (@Cellustharula90) June 20, 2018

While Nick’s advocacy for the legalization of Cocaine seemed dumb, others have argued for the decriminalization of all drugs. “More than a million people are arrested each year in the U.S. for drug possession, but this has done nothing to reduce the purity or availability of drugs, or the harms they can cause,” Jag Davies, Director of Communications Strategy for the Drug Policy Alliance wrote in an Op/Ed for HuffPost. The war on drugs has led to mass incarceration, institutionalized racism, and economic inequality — all while doing nothing to actually combat addiction. “What we’re doing doesn’t work – and actually makes things worse.”