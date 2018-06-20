Kylie Jenner Holds Stormi Close As She Boards Private Jet With Travis Scott For Romantic Getaway

TOO CUTE! Kylie Jenner was photographed cuddling baby Stormi Webster close to her chest, as they entered a private jet along with Travis Scott, Jordyn Woods and more of their entourage! — Where were they headed?

Kylie Jenner, 20, is a natural when it comes to motherhood! The new mom was pictured cradling her daughter, Stormi Webster, as she made her way onto a private jet. And, the mother-daughter duo weren’t alone. They were joined by Ky’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, 27, and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, 20, as well as two torso-baring members of her entourage. Check out the photos of Kylie and Stormi below!

The makeup entrepreneur and her daughter, who was born on February 1, 2018, matched in summer white. — Kylie donned an oversized t-shirt and Stormi looked comfortable in an all-white onesie. Kylie rocked baggy black pants and bright blue sneakers, which appeared to be her man’s new collaboration with Jordan. The Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack” shoe was released on June 9, and is Scott’s third collab with the brand.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster board a private jet in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, June 20.

Speaking of the rapper, he too set flight with Kylie and her crew in green camouflage pants, a brown tee with yellow graphics, and a socks with sandals combo. He was pictured wearing chunky diamond chains and ice on his wrist, while carrying a Louis Vuitton brief case.

Meanwhile, Jordyn and Kylie’s crew kept things casual in light-colored sweats and crop tops with sneakers. Ky’s (presumed assistant) was also pictured carrying large, black Louis Vuitton totes. So, it looks like the whole squad is headed somewhere with a lot of luggage.

Kylie and Travis’ getaway came after the reality star deleted all of her face-on photos of Stormi, after receiving negative backlash. “Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” Kylie recently replied to a fan on Instagram who asked why she had “cut her baby out” of a new photo. Multiple reports even claimed that online users were leaving threatening comments about Stormi on Kylie’s social media.

The young star has always been private about her daughter. She went into hiding during her pregnancy, and didn’t reveal she had given birth until February 4, days after she welcomed her daughter. Kylie released an 11-minute video with never-before-seen footage from her entire pregnancy, with a message to her fans, apologizing for her absence. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after the birth. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how.”