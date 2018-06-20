Jessica Chastain Just Chopped Off 12 Inches Of Hair — See Her Trendy Bob Makeover

Summer is the perfect time for a hair makeover, and Jessica Chastain is all about that bob life! See her major hair transformation below!

Molly’s Game star Jessica Chastain has a whole new look for the new season! She started summer on a high note by chopping off almost a foot of hair! We are so used to seeing her with glam, old-Hollywood style waves, but this new cut is totally fresh, trendy and perfect for the hotter temps. Her cut was done by stylist Renato Campora, who posted his work on Instagram, writing, “Giving #jessicachastain a chin length layered bob haircut… looking stunning #jessicachastain with layered #bob haircut by me.”

Jessica also posted a photo on her Instagram, writing, “Summer Cut #winterfire 😗💇 @renatocampora.” We LOVE her new look! Jessica has been globetrotting and a new, low maintenance hairstyle is just perfect for her jet-setting life! We’re also so glad she’s sticking with her signature red shade. It makes her so unique and beautiful! It seems like so many stars are rocking bobs for summer — it’s definitely the cut of the season!

You can see more 2018 hair makeovers in the gallery attached above. Irina Shayk just got a super short bob and is basically unrecognizable! Emma Roberts is currently rocking a tiny blonde bob, cut by Chris McMillan. A bob, or a lob, is the perfect look for summer — head to your hairstylist right now!