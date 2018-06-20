Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Toned Booty In Tight Workout Leggings + 17 More Sexy Athleisure Looks

Jennifer Lopez works hard, and she’s currently relaxing on vacation. But fitness is still her priority, and she showed off her toned derriere in her new favorite leggings. See the pic below!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, and boyfriend Alex Rodriquez, 42, are currently on a romantic getaway with their kids. The modern family is secluded away at a mansion surrounded by a gorgeous forrest and a large lake. Fans on Instagram are desperately trying to guess where they are — Colorado, Washington, Canada? Their vacation house has multiple pools and two insane waterslides! Jennifer posted a photo of the view on her Instagram on June 20, writing, “Looking out and thinking how lucky I am…oh and yes these @niyamasol leggings are becoming a staple to my #athleisurestyle.” I mean, the nature view is great, but Jennifer isn’t bad looking either! :)

She hashtagged the pic “when the leggings make the booty look good” as well as “vacciones” and “vacay vibes.” She is really loving these Niyama Sol leggings! She’s wearing the Healer Endless Legging, which are $92. She has worn the brand on Instagram at least twice in the past — she’s worn the Fawn Diamondback Barefoot Legging and the Vivienne Endless Legging. Both are under $100! Jennifer has designed fashion collections in the past — maybe she’s gearing up for a collaboration?

J-Lo and A-Rod just spent a really special Father’s Day together. Jen posted a video of Alex near tears while reading cards from the kids. This couple is stronger and sexier than ever!