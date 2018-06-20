XXXTentacion Fan’s Concoct Wild Conspiracy Theory That He’s Still Alive As Old Video Resurfaces

After XXXTentacion’s shocking death, some fans refuse to believe he’s gone and have used an old social media video of his – where he said he was ‘not dead’ – as proof that he’s still alive.

XXXTentacion is dead…or is he? Yes, he’s dead. The 20-year-old (born Jahseh Onfroy) was killed on June 18 in Deerfield Beach, Florida, but in the “fake news” era, some of his fans refuse to believe his death was real. Fans dug up an August 2017 video where Onfroy claimed that he faked his death as “evidence” that he’s still alive. “Everybody got to chill the f–k out!” the rapper said, per Page Six. “No one said I died. … Relax! I had to hurry up and f–king post so you didn’t think I was dead, ’cause I don’t want any of my fans killing themselves! Calm the f–k down. It’s for a music video. … I’m not dead.”

Except, he is. This nearly year-old explanation came after fans lost their minds after Onfroy posted an Instagram video in which it looked like he hung himself. Actually, it was a behind the scenes shot of his “Look At Me!” music video, where he raps while hung from a tree. Despite this, some fans thought that this video was current. “He’s not dead,” one user tweeted. “Wft. I’ve been crying for two hours,” another one said. “Then he says its for a music vid. He gotta stop playn games with us.”

“[XXXTentacion] IS NOT DEAD! HE IS PULLING OFF THE WORLDS BIGGEST PUBLICITY STUNT EVER DONE BY MANKIND!” another one added. Unfortunately for his fans, this was not a stunt. Onfroy was shot dead while sitting in the driver’s seat of a BMW while outside a motorcycle store in Deerfield Beach. It’s possible that some fans think that this shooting was a stunt because Onfroy seemed to predict his own death in an Instagram live video hours before he was killed. “Worst things come to thing comes to worst, I die a tragic death or some sh*t and I’m not able to see out my dreams,” he said, “I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message… turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life.”

SOMEBODY HELP ME UNDERSTAND? Is @xxxtentacion GONE OR NOT ? Because if i cried for nothing IMA BE PISSED? He say he ain’t dead ? pic.twitter.com/yy7FE7184D — Ja’Yunna🌻 (@JaeYonnaa) June 19, 2018

At the time of his death, the rapper was awaiting trial for domestic violence against his girlfriend, Geneva Ayala. He was also facing witness tampering charges. Geneva, despite claiming that the rapper once nearly beat her to death, supposedly still cared for her alleged abuser, as a social media account attributed to her said she was “broken” over the loss. An Instagram account attributed to Geneva also said that when she attempted to attend a candlelight vigil for Onfroy, his fans “burned” all the things she brought.