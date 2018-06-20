TV News
2018 ESPYS Nominees: LeBron James, Chloe Kim, Tom Brady & More – Full List

They’re here! The full list of nominees for the 2018 ESPYS are here, and some of the biggest sports stars in the world – from Cristiano Ronaldo to Mikaela Shiffrin to LeBron James – were nominated!

It’s almost time to celebrate the best and the brightest in sports. The 2018 ESPYS will take place on July 18 at 8:00 PM ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Danica Patrick hosting the extravaganza. The awards show will “return to ABC for the fourth year with a star-studded evening celebrating major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances of the past year in sports,” the organization announced in a June 20 press release with the full list of nominees.

“Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Game,” “Best Team,” “Best Female Athlete,” “Best Upset,” “Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete” and more. The 2018 ESPYS will also showcase inspiring human stories through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, the Jimmy V Perseverance Award and the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The show supports ESPN’s ongoing commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched by ESPN with the late Jim Valvano in 1993.”

LeBron James is nominated for “best NBA Player” for the 14th-straight time, looking for his third consecutive win. Other fan-favorite sports superstars – like Chloe Kim, Mikaela Shiffrin, Katie Ledecky and more – have been nominated. Who will win? It’s all up to the people.  Fans can cast their vote at ESPYS.com and they can tune in to see who takes home the trophy on July 18.

BEST MALE ATHLETE

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Tom Brady, New England Patriots

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski
Chloe Kim, Snowboard
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women’s National Soccer Team

BEST OLYMPIC MOMENT

Shaun White, Snowboard
Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, U.S. Cross Country Ski
U.S. Men’s Curling
USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

George Springer, Houston Astros – MLB World Series
Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LII
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors – NBA Finals
Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Men’s Basketball – CBB National Championship

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Sloane Stephens, Tennis

BEST GAME

Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5
Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl
USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

BEST MOMENT

Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game
Las Vegas Golden Knights defeat Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals
UMBC stunned No. 1 Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball

BEST TEAM

Houston Astros, MLB
Philadelphia Eagles, NFL
USA Women’s Ice Hockey
Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women’s Basketball
Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men’s Basketball
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Washington Capitals, NHL

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football
Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball
Katie Ledecky, Stanford Swimming
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball

BEST PLAY (Bracket-style voting)

ND’s Arike Ogunbowale hits 2nd buzzer beater to win NCAA women’s national title
Minnesota Miracle: Stefon Diggs makes last-second TD Catch to send Vikings to NFC championship

Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Foles
Alabama wins national title on 41-yard OT TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith

FSU’s Jessie Warren makes diving double play in WCWS

LeBron James nails buzzer beater 3-pointer to beat the Pacers in Game 5 of Round 1

Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater

Gareth Bale scores go-ahead bicycle kick goal in Champions League Final 1022

Cristiano Ronaldo scores bicycle kick goal against Juventus
Julian McGarvey makes last-second steal & heave to secure Ardsley High School’s 1st Section 1 title in 60 years

LeBron floats a glass-kissing buzzer beater to beat Raptors in game 3 of round 2

Team USA’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scores the shootout winner to secure gold medal in women’s hockey

Giannis Antetokounmpo leapfrog dunks on Tim Hardaway Jr

Acrobatic volleyball play from Autumn Finney out of Decatur High School

Golden Knights’ William Karlsson goes through legs for ‘goal of the year’ contender

Jordan Poole hits buzzer-beater to send Michigan to the Sweet 16s

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Roger Federer, Tennis

Won his 8th Wimbledon title to pass Pete Sampras’ record of 7

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Set new MLB rookie record with 52 HRs, surpassing Mark McGwire’s 50-HR rookie campaign

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Set new NFL record with his 187th regular-season win, passing Peyton Manning and Brett Favre for most career regular-season victory

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Became first WNBA player to hit 1,000 career 3-pointers

BEST INTERNATIONAL MEN’S SOCCER PLAYER

Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona/Argentina National Team
Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portuguese National Team
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egyptian National Team
Neymar Jr., PSG/Brazilian National Team

BEST INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYER

Lieke Martens, FC Barcelona/Netherlands National Team
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars/Australian National Team
Pernille Harder, VfL Wolfsburg/Danish National Team
Jodie Taylor, Seattle Reign/English National Team

BEST NFL PLAYER

Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

BEST MLB PLAYER

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Mike Trout, LA Angels
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

BEST NHL PLAYER

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knights

BEST DRIVER

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Martin Truex Jr, NASCAR
Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
Brittany Force, NHRA

BEST NBA PLAYER

James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings

BEST FIGHTER

Terence Crawford, Boxing
Vasiliy (Vasyl) Lomachenko, Boxing
Rose Namajunas, UFC
Georges St-Pierre, UFC

BEST MALE GOLFER

Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed

BEST FEMALE GOLFER

Shanshan Feng
Inbee Park
Ariya Jutanugarn
Sung-Hyun Park

BEST MALE OLYMPIAN

Shaun White, Snowboarding
Red Gerard, Snowboarding
David Wise, Halfpipe Skiing
John Shuster, Curling

BEST FEMALE OLYMPIAN

Chloe Kim, Snowboarding
Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing
Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, US Women’s Hockey

BEST MALE TENNIS PLAYER

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal
Marin Cilic

BEST FEMALE TENNIS PLAYER

Sloane Stephens
Caroline Wozniacki
Simona Halep
Garbine Muguruza

BEST MALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE

Henrik Harlaut (SWE), Ski
Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Skateboard
David Wise (USA), Ski
Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Snowboard

BEST FEMALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE

Chloe Kim (USA), Snowboard
Jamie Anderson (USA), Snowboard
Brighton Zeuner (USA), Skateboard
Stephanie Gilmore (AUS). Surf

BEST JOCKEY

Mike Smith
Jose Ortiz
Florent Geroux
Flavien Prat

BEST MALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Dan Cnossen, Nordic Skiing
Andrew Kurka, Alpine Skiing
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Mike Schultz, Snowboarding

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing

Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Kendall Gretsch, Nordic Skiing
Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field

BEST BOWLER

Jason Belmonte
Rhino Page
Tom Smallwood
Jesper Svensson

BEST MLS PLAYER

Nemanja Nikolić, Chicago Fire
Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers
Ike Opara, Sporting Kansas City
Tim Melia, Sporting Kansas City

BEST NWSL PLAYER

Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign
Sam Mewis
Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns