2018 ESPYS Nominees: LeBron James, Chloe Kim, Tom Brady & More – Full List
They’re here! The full list of nominees for the 2018 ESPYS are here, and some of the biggest sports stars in the world – from Cristiano Ronaldo to Mikaela Shiffrin to LeBron James – were nominated!
It’s almost time to celebrate the best and the brightest in sports. The 2018 ESPYS will take place on July 18 at 8:00 PM ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Danica Patrick hosting the extravaganza. The awards show will “return to ABC for the fourth year with a star-studded evening celebrating major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances of the past year in sports,” the organization announced in a June 20 press release with the full list of nominees.
“Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as “Best Game,” “Best Team,” “Best Female Athlete,” “Best Upset,” “Best Male U.S. Olympic Athlete” and more. The 2018 ESPYS will also showcase inspiring human stories through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, the Jimmy V Perseverance Award and the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The show supports ESPN’s ongoing commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched by ESPN with the late Jim Valvano in 1993.”
LeBron James is nominated for “best NBA Player” for the 14th-straight time, looking for his third consecutive win. Other fan-favorite sports superstars – like Chloe Kim, Mikaela Shiffrin, Katie Ledecky and more – have been nominated. Who will win? It’s all up to the people. Fans can cast their vote at ESPYS.com and they can tune in to see who takes home the trophy on July 18.
BEST MALE ATHLETE
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
BEST FEMALE ATHLETE
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski
Chloe Kim, Snowboard
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women’s National Soccer Team
BEST OLYMPIC MOMENT
Shaun White, Snowboard
Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, U.S. Cross Country Ski
U.S. Men’s Curling
USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics
BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
George Springer, Houston Astros – MLB World Series
Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LII
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors – NBA Finals
Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Men’s Basketball – CBB National Championship
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Sloane Stephens, Tennis
BEST GAME
Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5
Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl
USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics
BEST MOMENT
Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game
Las Vegas Golden Knights defeat Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals
UMBC stunned No. 1 Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball
BEST TEAM
Houston Astros, MLB
Philadelphia Eagles, NFL
USA Women’s Ice Hockey
Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women’s Basketball
Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men’s Basketball
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Washington Capitals, NHL
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football
Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball
Katie Ledecky, Stanford Swimming
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball
BEST PLAY (Bracket-style voting)
ND’s Arike Ogunbowale hits 2nd buzzer beater to win NCAA women’s national title
Minnesota Miracle: Stefon Diggs makes last-second TD Catch to send Vikings to NFC championship
Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Foles
Alabama wins national title on 41-yard OT TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith
FSU’s Jessie Warren makes diving double play in WCWS
LeBron James nails buzzer beater 3-pointer to beat the Pacers in Game 5 of Round 1
Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater
Gareth Bale scores go-ahead bicycle kick goal in Champions League Final 1022
Cristiano Ronaldo scores bicycle kick goal against Juventus
Julian McGarvey makes last-second steal & heave to secure Ardsley High School’s 1st Section 1 title in 60 years
LeBron floats a glass-kissing buzzer beater to beat Raptors in game 3 of round 2
Team USA’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scores the shootout winner to secure gold medal in women’s hockey
Giannis Antetokounmpo leapfrog dunks on Tim Hardaway Jr
Acrobatic volleyball play from Autumn Finney out of Decatur High School
Golden Knights’ William Karlsson goes through legs for ‘goal of the year’ contender
Jordan Poole hits buzzer-beater to send Michigan to the Sweet 16s
BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
Roger Federer, Tennis
Won his 8th Wimbledon title to pass Pete Sampras’ record of 7
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Set new MLB rookie record with 52 HRs, surpassing Mark McGwire’s 50-HR rookie campaign
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Set new NFL record with his 187th regular-season win, passing Peyton Manning and Brett Favre for most career regular-season victory
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
Became first WNBA player to hit 1,000 career 3-pointers
BEST INTERNATIONAL MEN’S SOCCER PLAYER
Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona/Argentina National Team
Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portuguese National Team
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egyptian National Team
Neymar Jr., PSG/Brazilian National Team
BEST INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYER
Lieke Martens, FC Barcelona/Netherlands National Team
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars/Australian National Team
Pernille Harder, VfL Wolfsburg/Danish National Team
Jodie Taylor, Seattle Reign/English National Team
BEST NFL PLAYER
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
BEST MLB PLAYER
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Mike Trout, LA Angels
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
BEST NHL PLAYER
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knights
BEST DRIVER
Josef Newgarden, IndyCar
Martin Truex Jr, NASCAR
Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
Brittany Force, NHRA
BEST NBA PLAYER
James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
BEST WNBA PLAYER
Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings
BEST FIGHTER
Terence Crawford, Boxing
Vasiliy (Vasyl) Lomachenko, Boxing
Rose Namajunas, UFC
Georges St-Pierre, UFC
BEST MALE GOLFER
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed
BEST FEMALE GOLFER
Shanshan Feng
Inbee Park
Ariya Jutanugarn
Sung-Hyun Park
BEST MALE OLYMPIAN
Shaun White, Snowboarding
Red Gerard, Snowboarding
David Wise, Halfpipe Skiing
John Shuster, Curling
BEST FEMALE OLYMPIAN
Chloe Kim, Snowboarding
Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing
Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, US Women’s Hockey
BEST MALE TENNIS PLAYER
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Marin Cilic
BEST FEMALE TENNIS PLAYER
Sloane Stephens
Caroline Wozniacki
Simona Halep
Garbine Muguruza
BEST MALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE
Henrik Harlaut (SWE), Ski
Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Skateboard
David Wise (USA), Ski
Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Snowboard
BEST FEMALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE
Chloe Kim (USA), Snowboard
Jamie Anderson (USA), Snowboard
Brighton Zeuner (USA), Skateboard
Stephanie Gilmore (AUS). Surf
BEST JOCKEY
Mike Smith
Jose Ortiz
Florent Geroux
Flavien Prat
BEST MALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
Dan Cnossen, Nordic Skiing
Andrew Kurka, Alpine Skiing
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Mike Schultz, Snowboarding
BEST FEMALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing
Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Kendall Gretsch, Nordic Skiing
Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field
BEST BOWLER
Jason Belmonte
Rhino Page
Tom Smallwood
Jesper Svensson
BEST MLS PLAYER
Nemanja Nikolić, Chicago Fire
Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers
Ike Opara, Sporting Kansas City
Tim Melia, Sporting Kansas City
BEST NWSL PLAYER
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign
Sam Mewis
Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns