Is there something going on here? Chris Brown and Agnez Mo are seen kissing in a new video on the beach. Is this romance finally for real? Watch their intimate PDA video and decide for yourself!

Agnez Mo, 31, and Chris Brown, 29, both posted an Instagram video that has everyone talking. The PDA video features the two singers kissing on the beach. Agnez wraps her arms around Chris and straddles him, giving off serious romance vibes. They can’t keep their hands off each other! At one point, Chris hugs Agnez and nuzzles her neck before they start kissing again. This is the very definition of PDA! To top it all off, this is all going down at sunset, the most romantic part of the day. But seriously, is love in the air between these two?

Agnez tagged Chris in her caption and also added a smirking face emoji. Chris did the same, but he also included an eyes emoji. This new video definitely adds fuel to the romance fire between the two singers. Romance rumors started swirling in 2017 when Chris and Agnez were spotted getting cozy in the recording studio. While the romance talk had simmered a bit, Agnez posted a super hot photo with Chris on May 30. While they haven’t confirmed anything about an official romance, they’re definitely leaving things open to interpretation! Wouldn’t they make the hottest couple, though? Yes, they totally would!

….@chrisbrownofficial 😏 A post shared by AGNEZ MO (@agnezmo) on Jun 19, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

This all could be part of a musical collaboration between Chris and Agnez, which we all know would be AWESOME. The video could be part of a music video! If Chris and Agnez are dating, this will be his first major relationship since breaking up with Karrueche Tran. The two called it quits in 2015.