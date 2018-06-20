Cardi B Grabs Offset’s Junk As He Stares Down Her Cleavage In Sexy ‘Rolling Stone’ Shoot

NSFW! — But, then again, when do Cardi B and Offset ever play by the rules! The engaged couple covers ‘Rolling Stone’ mag, where Cardi grabs a hold of her man’s you-know-what, and we have the sizzling snap!

Now, THIS is an OKUURR moment! — Cardi B, 25, always keeps it real, and that’s exactly what she did she posed for the cover of our sister outlet, Rolling Stone with her fiancé and baby daddy, Offset, 26! The rappers, hands down, just set the bar very high for the sexiest photoshoot yet, where Cardi is pictured coping a feel at Offset’s junk! Check out the X-rated snap below!

The pregnant rapper, who is set to give birth in July, sounds off on a slew of topics including, her relationship, unborn child, forthcoming music and Donald Trump, 71, out of all people. First and foremost, she takes time to defend her relationship with the Migos rapper, responding to critics who claim she’s just another baby mama (the fourth) in his life. “People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom,” she tells the mag. However, “I know I’m not having a baby with a shitty-ass man.” Offset adds, “We really love each other. She’s real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful.”

Later on in the joint interview, Cardi admits that she can relate to all the moms out there, despite fame, fortune and a bustling schedule. “I don’t want to miss one second,” she says. “I don’t want to miss no smiles, I don’t want to miss no new movement, I don’t want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter.”

Cardi also reveals to the mag that she will be brining along her baby girl when she hits the road for the last leg of Bruno Mars‘ 24k Magic Tour this fall. She previously made an announcement that her last live show was at the end of April, until the tour.