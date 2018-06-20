T.I.’s Alleged New Side Piece May Have Just Thrown Shade At Tiny As Fans Attack Her On Instagram

Screenshots appear to show Asia’h Epperson, the alleged woman who’s butt T.I. slapped in a now-viral video, throwing shade at his wife, Tiny Harris, on Instagram. Now, Tiny’s fans are coming AFTER her man’s alleged new side piece!

Asia’h Epperson may want to tone it down on the Instagram likes — or she’ll really start to feel the wrath of Tiny Harris‘ fans! It’s rumored that Asia’h is the woman who’s butt T.I. was caught slapping on video. Since that shocking footage surfaced, Tip’s wife, Tiny’s, fans have been flooding Asia’h’s Instagram comments with threatening messages, warning her to back off a married man. However, Asia’h has also been getting support from her fans, and appeared to majorly diss Tiny by liking some of those comments.

The Instagram account @GossipInTheCity shared alleged screenshots showing two of Asia’h’s recent comment likes, which read, “U cuter anyway girl, way cuter. Duck these h**s. They’re separated and you ain’t got shot to do with that!” and “You and @troubleman31 make a nice couple. Good for y’all.” There is no confirmation or verification that these screen shots are legit, but Asia’h certainly doesn’t seem to be bothered by all the hate she’s receiving, either — wouldn’t she disable her comments if that were the case?!

“B***h GET YO OWN MAN,” one person commented on a selfie Asia’h posted in May. Another added, “She not Ugly. But those curls are tired. Speaking of tired. Are you or aren’t you tired of opening your legs to married men to get ya career poppin.” YIKES!

Thing were going well between T.I. and Tiny, but they when they both took to Instagram with troubling messages over the weekend, it was clear that had changed. First, he shared a controversial post about “why men don’t marry” on his page — a clear dig at his wife. Then, she fired back by posting a throwback video of Snoop Dogg talking about how important his wife is to him with the caption, “Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the board.”

Shortly after that, the butt slapping video leaked, and it became crystal clear that there’s definitely trouble in paradise for T.I. and Tiny! Will they be able to work it out this time!?