Ariana Grande Drops Bouncy Track ‘The Light Is Coming’ With Nicki Minaj– Listen

It’s here! Ariana just dropped her bangin’ new song with Nicki Minaj, ‘The Light is Coming’ AND it’s perfect for summer! Check it out here!

This is going to be stuck in our heads for daaaaays. Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande joined forces once again to bless us with the perfect collaboration, “The Light Is Coming”, after Ari made good on her promise to drop something on the 20th of every month before her album drops. The fun bop is off Ariana’s upcoming album Sweetener, and if this song is a representation of the album as a whole, we’ve got a lot to look forward to from Pete Davidson‘s fiancée. We could sit and analyze the lyrics to her new song all day, but the gist of it is pretty simple. Ari (or someone else…but probably Ari) is dealing with a dude who keeps blowing his second — and third, and fourth — chances.

Take a peek at these lyrics: I’ve been into you, sh*t that you’ve been through / Damn, I’m so confused, who cares about the rush of it / In an interview / That’s the bottom line, know-it-all / Given you a box of chances every time you blow it all / ‘Cause if it was shade, he would just throw it all.” Mac Miller, much? Combined with Nicki’s verse about swatting away f**k boys, the ladies have clearly had a lot to talk about since they released “Side to Side”.

The new release comes just one day after Ariana revealed she has a song dedicated to her new beau, of course, titled “Pete.” And because not every fan is here for the track, Ariana fired back with “forreal. the truth is i been the f**k thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n sh*t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. We certainly got a taste of what she’s been through with this new track, so we couldn’t be happier for her and Pete!