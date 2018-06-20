Andy Cohen ‘Not Surprised’ People Think He’s Dating John Mayer: ‘We Have A Great Love’

Andy Cohen addressed the rumors that he is dating his good friend John Mayer in an honest interview with CNN on June 19 and he gave some insight on why they get along so well.

Andy Cohen revealed details about his current love life, including the speculation that he’s dating his close friend, John Mayer, 40, in an open interview with CNN on June 19 and it was definitely something to read! The television personality just turned 50-years-old on June 2 and during an episode of his show Watch What Happens Live, John surprised him with a birthday serenade to a Diana Ross cover. The sweet and funny moment is what stirred up the claims that Andy and John are in a secret relationship and Andy can understand why. “Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” Andy said in the interview. “I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.” Despite the assumption, Andy insists that he is not dating John and is, in fact, single.

When the outlet continued talking about his romantic life and asked him what he’s looking for in a mate, he didn’t hesitate to continue to express his love for John. “Someone who is like John Mayer,” the talk show host joked. “Just kidding. What am I looking for? I’m looking for someone strong, independent, smart, who has their own thing going on.” Andy also admitted he’d prefer someone who is not involved in Hollywood. “I would like someone to have their own thing going on,” he said. “I don’t care, I’m not looking for someone who is in entertainment.”

In addition to discussing his love life, Andy took the opportunity to tell the outlet he is satisfied with his current career and plans on doing more. “I’m pretty good, everything is going pretty good right now,” he explained. “Looking to expand my book imprint but otherwise, I’m just kind of building on everything I have going on.” After admitting one of his last phone calls was a FaceTime conversation with John at 2 AM the night before, Andy ended the interview with his life motto: “The words that I live by are just to follow your passion and your passion will lead you to happiness.”

With or without a mate, Andy is definitely making his mark in the world of entertainment. As a television and radio show host, author and producer, he is great at putting his talent to use and we can’t wait to see what he has in store next!