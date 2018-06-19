Was XXXTentacion Targeted In Brutal Murder? Family Reportedly Doesn’t Think It Was ‘Random’

Could XXXTentacion’s horrific murder be more than just a robbery gone wrong? His family believes that the 20-year-old rapper was ‘targeted’ after he was shot dead in his car on June 18, according to a new report.

XXXTentacion’s family reportedly thinks that his death wasn’t just a cruel wrong place, wrong time situation. They are adamant that the rapper, 20, was “targeted for murder all along,” and not just a victim of a robbery, The Blast reports. His family wants investigators to start looking into who would possibly want XXXTentacion dead. “This was not random,” a source told the outlet.

The police say that XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was approached on June 18 by two armed suspects while leaving RIVA Motor Sports in Deerfield Beach, Florida. One suspect shot the rapper and the men then fled in a black Dodge SUV. Witnesses reported seeing one of the suspects with XXXTentacion’s Louis Vuitton bag. The suspects are reportedly two black males, who were wearing purple hoodies and long sleeves, with one shooter allegedly wearing a red mask, The Blast reports.

XXXTentacion’s death has shocked the world. Videos surfaced on social media of the rapper’s lifeless body in his car after he was innocently shot dead. Witnesses reported that the rapper had “no pulse” at the scene. Police arrived soon and transported XXXTentacion to the hospital with hopes of saving him. Unfortunately, it was too late. XXXTentacion was pronounced dead soon after being rushed to the hospital. He was a rising rapper in the music industry. His latest album, ?, debuted at number one when it was released in March 2018. Once his death was confirmed, artists like Kanye West, Pusha-T, and more mourned the rapper on social media. While XXXTentacion may be gone, his impact will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, XXXTentacion.