XXXTentacion Biggest Beefs & Feuds Of All-Time: Drake, Migos & More

As fans mourn the loss of XXXTentacion, even his former foes are speaking out about his untimely death. Check out every rap beef he’s ever had and see the shocking responses from his past enemies.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, tragically died in South Florida on Monday, June 18. He was 20. The outspoken rapper was shot in a drive-by shooting and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed via Twitter. XXXTentacion was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida, shortly before 4 PM when he was approached by two armed suspects. Both suspects fled the scene in a dark-color SUV, but they have not yet been identified, as the investigation is still ongoing.

During his rap career, XXXTentacion was loved by many artists, despite his outspoken banter. He had some minor beefs with household names including Drake, 31, and Migos, which were eventually settled. As a matter of fact, those who had feuded with XXXTentacion have since taken to social media to express their condolences. But, what were the beefs about anyway? —While most, if not all, of his rifts have been squashed, here’s a run-down of what went down.

Drake — Back in March 2017, XXXTentacion was released from prison (where he was since July 2016) for allegedly assaulting his then pregnant girlfriend. In his first post-prison interview, he called Drake, 31, a “bitch” before he tweeted (hours later) tweeted, “Drake mom kinda cute, she could get it”. One month later (April 2017), XXXTentacion called out Drizzy in a video, where he dissed his rap skills and even seemed to make a bet or sorts. “If [Drake] can do a whole f–kin’ album, or even 2-3 f–kin’ songs, originally, that does not sound like anyone else’s cadence or does not have a f–king sample, and just sounds like him originally, he’ll get my kudos… I’ll run around the street butt-ass naked, I’ll tattoo Drake name on my ass cheek if he can be original for 2 seconds or outrap me!” XXXTenatacion’s fans had previously accused Drake of stealing the rapper’s sounds from “Look At Me” on his track “KMT”.

Migos — In November 2017, X accused Migos of jumping him in LA, and even posted a video of one assailant walking away from the fight. However, the attackers appeared to be Migos lookalikes. Z later released a public apology, specifically to Takeoff, in an Instagram comment which read, “From the Bottom of my heart I apologize to you, you only caught in the cross fire of your blood line, blessings.” Migos member, Offset, took to Instagram after X’s death with an “RIP” post.

Trippie Redd — X and Redd had beef for years, according to reports. While it’s unclear what the two were at odds over, if they even were, Redd went on a rant as recent as May 2018, where he allegedly accused X of stealing not only his style, but that of Ski Mask The Slump God’s, as reported by Vibe.

Ski Mask the Slump God and Rob Stone — X has reportedly beefed with both rappers over a number of reasons, including back and forth alliances. Both rappers took to Instagram after X’s death to mourn his loss. Ski Mask posted a video of X with a broken heart emoji. Stone posted a recored video of a phone he once received from X, squashing their beef. Stone admitted in the vide’s caption that the two once had beef, but, “X reached out to me like a man and we talked it out, like men.”

XXXTentacion’s second album “?” debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2017. Since his death, sales and streams his music have spiked. Spotify, which removed XXXTentacion’s music from their editorial playlists earlier in May, has since reversed its policy amid backlash, following the rapper’s death. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.