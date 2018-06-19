DeAndre Ayton: 5 Things On The Player Expected To Be The 2018 NBA Draft’s No. 1 Pick

Get ready, NBA: here comes DeAndre Ayton. The Arizona center is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, so get all the details about this future basketball superstar.

1. He’s the total package. To borrow a catchphrase from the WWE – “DeAndre Ayton is seven feet tall, and you can’t teach that.” The 19-year-old Nassau, Bahamas native has been projected to be the first player chosen in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Phoenix Suns, who have the first pick in the June 21 event, would be foolish to let him go. Along with being seven feet tall, he’s 260 pounds, has “elite physical tools” and a “promising jump shot,” according to Sports Illustrated. He’s also a sound passer, has “nimble feet,” and during his one season at the University of Arizona, he averaged 20.1 points per game, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. For the Suns, DeAndre would be a great asset for rebuilding their team.

2. He’s excited at doing great things with the Suns. Here’s the conundrum of being the No. 1 pick – you’re so good that you’re going first, but you’re often going to a poor team. However, DeAndre sees some huge potential in going to Phoenix, especially with the chance to team up with shooting guard Devin Booker, 21. “That’s Shaq and Kobe 2.0,” DeAndre said of playing with Booker, according to the Los Angeles Times. “That’s big. We could really make something happen in Phoenix. We could really have a spark and have a winning legacy.”

3. He’s loyal to Arizona. DeAndre grew up in the Bahamas, where his parents encouraged his basketball skills. He was noticed at a youth camp and spent his two high school seasons in San Diego. He moved to Phoenix for his junior and senior years, transferring to Hillcrest, a prep school known as a “basketball finishing school.” His mother and two younger siblings relocated to Phoenix around this time, and this family attachment led him to joining the Arizona Wildcats’ basketball program.

4. DeAndre has already making bank. “Puma is pretty popular in the Bahamas,” DeAndre said, per ESPN, after he signed a four-year, multimillion dollar footwear and apparel endorsement deal. “I’ve always seen the brand growing up. [Usain Bolt] is one of the first people I saw with the brand. It’s important to me that someone I identify with and admire as an athlete is with the same brand.”

5. He’s a practical joker – and a gamer. DeAndre has a fondness for video games — Fortnite is his current video game of choice – and practical jokes, as he catfished a Hillcrest teammate with other teammates in on the joke. However, despite this wild streak, his Hillcrest coast Kyle Weaver said DeAndre is “a better person than a basketball player…He’s a kid who doesn’t mess around. He won’t get caught up in drama. His mom is the stable backbone of his life. His mom and dad built a high-character kid who is going to have ultimate success but be stable and do the city of Phoenix, hopefully on Thursday when it’s said and done, a great deal of accomplishment and success.”