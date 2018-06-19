5 Things
Corey Lewandowski: 5 Facts About Trump Advisor Who Mocked A Migrant Kid With Down Syndrome

Corey Lewandowski
Corey Lewandowski is under fire for saying ‘womp, womp’ after hearing about a 10-year-old migrant child with Down syndrome who was separated from her family at the border. Here’s everything to know about him.

It doesn’t get any more heartless than this. While sharing a devastating story about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who had been “taken from her mother and put in a cage,” former senior Democratic National Committee adviser Zac Petkanas was interrupted by political commentator Corey Lewandowski who said “Womp, womp.” “Did you just say ‘womp, womp’ to a 10-year-old with Down Syndrome separated from her mother?” Zac angrily fired back. “How dare you. How dare you.” Although Corey attempted to defend his ignorant remark, Twitter is NOT giving him pass. “This is the most disgusting thing I’ve seen all week,” one user said. “You are a piece of sh*t,” another user commented. And being that Corey is well, trending, we’ve gathered up a list of everything there is to know about him!

  1. Corey worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign. Corey has known POTUS since 2014 after meeting at a political event in New Hampshire. It was just two years later he was asked to join Donald on the campaign trail. However, he was fired that same year as his political influence was reportedly waning, according to Politico.
  2. He wrote a memoir about POTUS. In 2017, the book Let Trump Be Trump, which comes from a phrase used during the campaign, was published by Center Street. It details the experiences Corey had working for Donald Trump.
  3. Corey allegedly had an affair with Trump aide Hope Hicks. In addition to their reported affair, a woman named Joy Villa filed a complaint against Corey for allegedly slapping her buttocks at a holiday party at the Trump Hotel, according to ABC News.
  4. He’s Married. Corey has been married to Alison Hardy since 2005, and together they have three children.
  5. He’s worked for multiple political outlets. After leaving the Trump campaign, Corey began working for CNN. He’s also worked for One America News Network and Fox News.

Let’s hope Corey issues an apology soon.