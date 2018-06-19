Families Belong Together: Facts About Protest Against Separating Migrant Families At Border

Disgusted by kids getting ripped from their parents as they cross the border? The ‘Families Belong Together’ protest is happening June 30 nationwide. Learn more about how you can participate!

1. This is a nationwide protest to condemn the current US policy of separating migrant children from their families at the US-Mexico border. There are currently about 2000 kids in detention centers in the US who are being held without their parents. The mission statement of the Families Belong Together protest reads, in part: “We protest the irreversible trauma that has already been perpetrated on these children and their parents for the crime of seeking a better life….To separate immigrant families, victims of violence, hunger and poverty, is to re-violate them. Children as young as 18 months are torn from their mother’s arms by the U.S. government. This is violent abuse. These families are victimized again by the government to which they turn for help. Families Belong Together opposes the inhumane policies of the Trump Administration, Border Patrol, and I.C.E. and calls for immediate reform.”

2. There will be Families Belong Together rallies nationwide on June 30, with one central protest in Washington, DC. Click HERE to sign up for more information about the protest, and to find out when and where an event will be held in your city. The main protest starts in DC at 11:00am ET in Lafayette Square, and will end at the White House. There is little information about the protests at this point, but HL will keep you updated.

3. The Families Belong Together protests are being led by the National Domestic Workers Alliance and MoveOn. The team behind the Women’s March is also involved, as well as local activism groups.

Here we go. @RepJayapal announces a "mass mobilization" to end family separation on June 30 at 11 a.m. in Lafayette Square. "We see the outrage, and we see that this has to be taken right to the White House." pic.twitter.com/BbZRpZruvH — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 19, 2018

4. It was officially announced by Rep. Pramila Jayapal on MSNBC. Rep. Jayapal broke the news on the June 19 episode of All In With Chris Hayes, telling him, “The end game is really to say, ‘This is about Trump.’ Look, he would love to make this about — and you just quoted him — about Democrats. He would love to make this about legislation that has to be passed. We see the outrage, and we see that this has to be taken right to the White House, right to Donald Trump, to stop the family separations.”

5. The June 30 rallies are a continuation of smaller protests held already in June. Progressive groups organized Families Belong Together rallies in dozens of cities on June 14. The June 30 movement is expected to build upon that, going bigger and louder — and straight to the White House.