‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Reportedly Kicked Off Show — What Happened?

Oh no! After six seasons, Kristen Doute has reportedly been asked to not come back to ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Here’s everything we know!

The wait staff at SUR Los Angeles has captured the hearts of many with their Bravo show Vanderpump Rules since 2013, however, one of it’s OGs won’t be returning for the seventh season. Unfortunately, it’s Kristen Doute, according to Radar Online. “She’s being downgraded to a ‘friend’ of the cast,” a source explained to the outlet also suggesting that Kristen’s role hasn’t been interesting to viewers. “She doesn’t have a lot of drama in her life these days,” the source added. If you’re a fan of the show, you know Kristen rarely made appearances on the last season, so her exiting the show isn’t exactly a surprise.

However, she did cause quite a scene at the reunion with her shocking wardrobe malfunction. “Kristen, Kristen, your boob is hanging out,” Tom Sandoval can be heard screaming on the taping. And of course, the camera panned over to Kristen to reveal her bare breast literally hanging out of her low cut green dress. Luckily, she was able to adjust her gown, but everyone appeared to be pretty mortified. But, what’s a reality tv reunion without some kind of awkward moment?! Although Kristen isn’t completely off the show, her presence will be missed. In the first few seasons, Kristen stirred up a lot of drama amongst her cast-mates. I mean, we can’t possibly forget how she and Jax Taylor hooked up in season two, while he was still dating her friend Stassi Schroeder and Kristen was still with Tom.

Or, the time she got fired from SUR by Lisa Vanderpump for allegedly yelling at a manager. Nevertheless, we’re certainly going to be tuning in to the show to see what the dynamic will be like without Kristen. Interestingly, Kristen still has @BravoTV in her Instagram bio, and she posed with a few girls from the show just two days ago. So, I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out.