Is Tom Brady Retiring Soon? Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Cryptic Message

Say it isn’t so! Tom Brady appears to have set a time for his retirement from his storied NFL career. We’ve got the Patriots QB’s cryptic message about when he’ll hang up his cleats.

Tom Brady, the greatest living quarterback still competing in the NFL seems to have hinted to fans when he’s going to call it a day on his brilliant career. The New England Patriots leader turns 41 in August and is still at the top of his game. After all, he just led the team to yet another Super Bowl appearance in February at the ripe old age of 40. But he knows time is ticking, telling Oprah Winfrey in an upcoming interview that he’s “seeing that there’s definitely an end coming, sooner rather than later.” EPSN posted an Instragram pic of the quote and Tom mysteriously left a comment in Spanish writing “Cuarenta y cinco,” which translates to 45.

Well, that still leaves four more years of Tom at the helm of the Pats and he’s playing at such an elevated level for someone of his age. Most NFL QB’s hang it up in their late 30’s or at age 40, yet Tom keeps forging on. He even has an online series Tom Versus Time where he documents all the ways that he’s functioning at his highest level ever and defying the odds of improving with advancing age. Wife Gisele Bundchen, 37, has been vocal over the last few seasons about how much she wishes he would retire, worried about concussions and injuries to her man. But Tom’s going to keep playing as long as his body and mind allow.

“I always said my mid-40s,” Tom told ESPN’s Ian O’Connor in May 2017. “Naturally that means around 45. If I get there and I still feel like I do today, I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to continue.” He’s also said he wouldn’t rule out playing to 50 if his body allowed him to still stay at the top of his game. If he does retire at 45, that means the Pats better hurry up and find a solid backup to lead the franchise one day. They traded away his BU Jimmy Garappolo, 26, for a song — a second round pick — to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, and after just five games of starting for them the team slapped a franchise tag on the talented QB. Following in Tom Brady’s shoes will be a daunting task for any QB, no matter how great they are.

Fans aren’t too worried about it, leaving comments in ESPN’s post including “4 more years. 4 more rings,” as well as “four more years of the goat.” Another wrote “that’s a good age goat” so Patriot Nation is thrilled he’s going to keep chugging along until he’s halfway to 50!