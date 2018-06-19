Is Tinashe Dating Kevin Durant As Kendall Jenner Cuddles Up To Ex Ben Simmons?

Has Tinashe upgraded to NBA finals MVP Kevin Durant after getting dumped by Ben Simmons? She’s reportedly moved on after the 76er left her to date Kendall Jenner.

This would be a massive upgrade for Tinashe! A new report claims she’s got her eyes on Golden State Warriors star and NBA finals MVP Kevin Durant, 29. The 25-year-old beauty was dumped by Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, 21, in late May as he went on to get in a high profile relationship with model and reality star Kendall Jenner, 22. According to Media Take Out, “Tinashe was all up under Kevin. She was flirting heavy, and he seemed to be down with it. I wasn’t able to see if they left together,” an insider told the site about a recent encounter between the two at LA’s Peppermint Club.

This would be an a 180 from Tinashe’s recent vow that she’s done with dating guys in the NBA. She told TMZ on June 15 that in her quest to find Mr. Right, she’s determined “Not to be an idiot” and said “Oh yeah, That’s 100,” over her ballplayer ban. She said that her current dating life is “excellent” but didn’t elaborate on who she was seeing. Tinashe was spotted partying with Kendall’s ex, Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin in Las Vegas on June 2 so her change of heart was a quick one.

Kevin already has a girlfriend, Bay Area real estate agent Cass Anderson who he made official by letting her sit in the Warriors wives and GF’s section in March. Hitting on a guy who already has a woman may not be the best idea for Tinashe. Maybe she didn’t know he is taken? The singer is still smarting after Ben broke up with her for allegedly doing “Kardashian sh*t” by trying to publicize their romance. MTO reported on May 25 that, “She is way to public with everything. They just started dating and this girl is calling up paparazzi and sh*t like that.” The insider told MTO News, “That’s some real Kardashian sh*t. And Ben’s not trying to be Kanye.” Dayum! The baller then turned around and immediately began dating an actual Kar-Jenner with Kendall.