T.I. Reveals He Didn’t Spend Father’s Day With Kids: They’re Not ‘Rocking With Me’ After Butt Slap Video

T.I.’s coming clean about the ‘gossip’ surrounding his marriage! He says Tiny’s not ‘rockin’ with him after a video of him slapping another woman’s butt surfaced! Tip didn’t even spend Father’s Day with his kids!

T.I., 37, just admitted that Tameka “Tiny” Harris 42, is not happy with him after a video showed him slapping another woman’s butt surfaced just before Father’s Day! Tip filmed himself getting hounded by obsessed fans on June 18, where everyone can be heard asking where his kids are! “Major and King are with their momma and they ain’t rocking with me right now,” he told fans. Then he went on his way, still filming himself in the midst of a rant about the “gossip” surrounding his martial issues. “No matter what wherever you at I don’t give a damn about that gossip y’all talking about, any time anybody need me I’m there,” Tip began. “It don’t matter, for who, for what, any time anybody need me I’m always there.”