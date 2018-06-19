10 Stars Wearing Sequined Bikinis: Kourtney Kardashian & More

Sequins plus bikinis make one very sexy celeb trend. Kourtney Kardashian is just one of many stars proving that you can dress up the humble bikini.

Sequins. They’re not just for the red carpet. Just ask Kourtney Kardashian. On June 14, the 39-year-old shared a photo of her rocking a sparkly bikini in her Instagram story feed. And, just to up the glam factor, she included a photo of her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, wearing the exact same outfit. They’re not the things you’d assume would go together – sequins and bikinis. But the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sisters proved that it works. They’re not the only celebs who have mixed it up by wearing sequined bikinis, and it’s not the first time that the sisters have tried out the trend either. In fact, in April 2016 Kylie hit Coachella in a sparkly bikini, looking like a stereotypical music festival chick with her rainbow braids. That bikini – which featured blue eyes and a florescent orange waistband – was made by Australian brand, Discount Universe.

Miley Cyrus, 25, is a fan of sparkly bikinis too. In May 2015 she posed in a blue sequined two-piece while promoting the Golden Lady line. Other stars love the sexy trend too. The paparazzi have caught a vacationing Rihanna, 30, wearing sparkly bikinis on multiple occasions. Other Kar-Jenners have tried the trend too, including Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kim Kardashian, 37. Reese Witherspoon, 42, is also a fan. She donned a sequined bikini while catching some sun in the pool as herself, and in character as everybody’s favorite lawyer, Elle Woods from the Legally Blonde films.

The look is also not just for the beach, either. Ashanti, 37, looked fabulous when she wore a skimpy string bikini to a party in October 2017. She stepped things up a notch by wearing matching high-heels, a floor-length robe and dusting glitter all over her face and body. Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, 27, once wore one on a pool party red carpet and Kate Upton, 26, modeled one on the runway during fashion week in Miami Beach, Florida in 2011. Check out some other stars who like sparkly two-pieces, in our gallery above.