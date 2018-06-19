Shawn Mendes Breaks Silence On Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Rekindled Romance: Is He Pissed?

Well, this is interesting… Shawn Mendes finally addressed Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s rekindled romance after fans thought HE was dating the model! Here’s what he had to say!

Shawn Mendes, 19, is just like the rest of the internet when it comes to the rekindled romance between Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21. “I don’t know if they’re dating or not,” Mendes told Canada’s ETALK on Monday, June 18. But, if the two stars are official, “I think that’s awesome,” Mendes gushed. “I love them both. They’re both really awesome people.” The Canadian singer even recalled a time when he was compared to Bieber, who is also a Canada native. “When I first started out, everybody was like, ‘Oh, how do you feel about being compared to Justin?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean, how do I feel?’ That’s the best thing anyone could say to me. He’s the man.”

For months, fans speculated that Mendes and Baldwin were an item, especially after the two attended the 2018 Met Gala together in early May in New York City. They were all smiles, posing for photos on the red carpet together. — Mendes with his arm around Baldwin who appeared to be very comfortable. However, the duo has maintained the story that they’re just friends. And, by Mendes’ response to her recent PDA with Bieber, the “just friends” comments check out.

“We’re really good friends,” Mendes told W Magazine of his relationship with Baldwin, ahead of the Met Gala . “It’s funny, she’s such a pro with this type of stuff. I want it to be amazing for her, so I’ve been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on. I’m happy to walk with her — she’s amazing.”

Mendes and Baldwin fueled romance rumors even before the Met, when they were first spotted holding hands at a Halloween party. Soon after that, they two were later seen getting cozy in his hometown of Toronto over the holidays.

While they’re relationship is amicable, the same can’t be said for Baldwin and Bieber’s. The two have been running around New York City recently, holding handing and kissing in public. And, they haven’t tried to hide their PDA whatsoever, after they were captured blatantly waving and smiling at the paps. Bieber and Baldwin previously dated before they split in 2016.

Bieber was previously linked to his on-again, off-again ex, Selena Gomez, 25. They got back together briefly in October 2017, but eventually called it quits (once again) around Bieber’s birthday in March 2018.