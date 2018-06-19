Selena Gomez Enjoying Single Life In Europe After Bieber Split: The Italian Men Are ‘Hard To Resist’

Selena Gomez is single and ready to mingle! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her European vacation, and all the cute Italian guys she’s been flirting with!

Two can play that game. Following the news that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are back together, his other ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez jetted off to Europe to well, live her best life. On June 18, the “Wolves” singer was spotted with her Wizards of Waverly Place TV brother David Henrie in Capri, and we can’t get over how incredible she looks! Turns out, the trip is doing her good! “Selena has cut off all communication with Justin. She is enjoying her European vacation with David his wife, and friends and is doing her best to keep her mind off her relationship issues and any other problems back home,” a source close to Sel tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Good for her, right?

“She is enjoying being single and is not interested in dating anyone right now. Some of the local, cute Italian guys have been hitting on her, which she found very flattering. She finds their accents hard to rest,” the insider continued. I mean, who doesn’t?! “But, she is taking time to heal, and trying something new, just being single for a while,” our source added.

However, as much as Selena is trying to move on, JB and Hailey’s romance is hard to digest. “Selena is sad things are the way they are between her and Justin because despite everything, she still has strong feelings for him,” another source explained to HL. “Selena knows better than anyone how challenging it can be to maintain a relationship with Justin. She wishes Justin the best and hopes he does not break Hailey’s heart by quickly losing interest,” the source continued. Well, that’s nice! Maybe Selena will come back from Europe with a new man!