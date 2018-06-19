Scooter Braun Expecting Baby #3 With Wife Yael Cohen: We Got ‘Our Wish’ — See Sweet Pic

Scooter Braun’s family is about to get a little bit bigger! The music producer & his wife Yael Cohen are officially expecting their 3rd child, and they could not be happier. See her adorable baby bump here!

Scooter Braun, 37, got the birthday present of a lifetime on June 18 when he and his wife, Yael Cohen Braun, 31, announced on his special day that they’re adding to their family! Taking to Instagram, both Scooter and Yael revealed the exciting news, expressing how thrilled they are about their impending arrival. The two are already proud parents of sons Jagger, 3, and Levi, 1, and we could not be happier that they’re pregnant once again! Yael even flaunted her budding belly, showing it off while wearing a printed bikini.

“But the best part of this birthday is I got my wish… OUR wish… #anotherone ❤️😁 @yael,” Scooter wrote on social media on his b-day. The accompanying photo featured himself holding Levi, and Yael holding Jagger as everyone smiled. The cutest part though is that Scooter has his hands on Yael’s stomach, highlighting her baby bump. The expectant mom also took to Instagram, sharing a few images from her husband’s birthday festivities — all featuring her bare belly! “Happy Birthday my love, let’s have another baby to celebrate,” she wrote.

The adorable family appeared to celebrate Scooter’s 37th b-day with a fun-filled pool party. “Came in to the kitchen this morning around 11 am after running out real quick to see the boys just staring at a cake. Just STARING! Lol,” Scooter captioned another photo of himself blowing out his candles. “Then Jagger sees me and says ‘happy birthday Dad. Let’s eat this cake.’ They had been staring at it for an hour. We ate it.”

Scooter and Yael, who are the founder and CEO of F–k Cancer, a health organization that helps to detect and prevent cancer, got married in 2014. Scooter manages multiple high-profile celebs including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Carly Rae Jepsen. He parted ways with Kanye West earlier this year after working with him professionally for more than two years. Congrats again, Scooter and Yael!