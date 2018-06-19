Rachel Maddow Cries On TV As She Reveals Migrant Babies Are Being Sent To ‘Tender Age’ Shelters

Rachel Maddow broke down live on the air on June 19 while attempting to deliver the heartbreaking news that migrant babies are being separated from their parents and taken away to ‘tender age’ shelters.

Rachel Maddow, 45, sadly couldn’t hold back her tears on June 19 when she tried to deliver the breaking news that babies and toddlers are now among the thousands of children being separated from their immigrant parents at the border and taken to “tender age” shelters in South Texas. “Officials have been sending babies and other young children …, ” she began during the live broadcast of The Rachel Maddow Show before stopping to try and hold back tears. She went on to continue by saying, “to at least three,” but had to stop once again due to becoming overly emotional. She gave up trying to continue reporting on the sad situation and instead handed it off to the next show with Lawrence O’Donnell. “I think I’m going to hand this off,” she said. “Sorry. That’s [it] for tonight, we’ll see you again tomorrow, but it is time for The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, where he is live in Brownsville, Texas.”

Rachel’s on-air breakdown is just one example of the devastation and outrage from many people across the globe who have been in high disagreement about President Donald Trump‘s policy that charges immigrant adults who are illegally crossing the border with federal crimes, causing them to be split up from their children. In the latest news from inside the children’s shelters, the Associated Press has reported that there are many crying babies and young children who are scared and missing their parents.

With such upsetting news, we can definitely understand why Rachel reacted in the way she did. After the live broadcast, she took to Twitter to apologize for her emotions. “Ugh, I’m sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I’m on TV. What I was trying to do — when I suddenly couldn’t say/do anything — was read this lede,” she wrote while copying the AP news piece she was supposed to read on-air. “Again, I apologize for losing it there for a moment. Not the way I intended that to go, not by a mile.”

Rachel Maddow chokes up and cries on air as she struggles to deliver news that migrant babies and toddlers have been sent to "tender age" shelters pic.twitter.com/O6crm8cvyR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 20, 2018

Ugh, I'm sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I'm on TV. What I was trying to do — when I suddenly couldn't say/do anything — was read this lede: 1/6 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 20, 2018

We’ll definitely be keeping track of the updates regarding the sad situation with migrant children and will report any news we come across as soon as we receive it.