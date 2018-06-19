Michael B. Jordan Shows Off Insanely Buff Chest In Sexy ‘Creed II’ Poster

Hot, damn! Michael B. Jordan has graced us with his abs, once again, on the ‘Creed II’ poster, & BRB while we wipe away our drool.

Hello gorgeous! Michael B. Jordan, 31, bared his smoldering chest and core on the new movie poster for the upcoming Creed II and we are not worthy. Looking insanely buff, MBJ stands center as Adonis Johnson on the black and white poster, with a pair of boxing gloves on at his sides and shorts that say CREED on them. He stands in front of a big Roman Numeral 2, and the movie is advertised to be out on Thanksgiving. We cannot wait! Not to mention, Michael is reuniting with director Ryan Coogler, who not only directed the 2015 Creed, but also Black Panther.

Now, to put Michael B. Jordan’s amazing body into simpler terms — his hotness literally broke a young girl’s retainer during Black Panther. Just the site of his pectoral muscles caused an 18-year-old girl to bite through her orthodontics equipment, and made for a hilarious viral story. Then, being the gentleman he is, Michael offered to replace her retainer… what a guy. Now, we’ll have to wait to see those muscles in action when the Creed II trailer is released tomorrow, but for now, this poster will do.

For a recap of the 2015 Creed, Michael plays Adonis Johnson, who never knew his famous father boxer Apollo Creed, and seeks out the help of Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to train him to box. In the highly-anticipated second installment, Michael returns as Adonis, who works with Rocky to prepare to fight against the son of Ivan Drago — the former Russian fighter who killed his father in the ring before Adonis was born. The film will also star Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, Andre Ward, and Phylicia Rashad. We can’t wait!