Jeremy Meeks’ Ex Melissa Defends Racy Divorce Party At Vegas Strip Club: ‘I Plan To Enjoy My Life’

‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks’ soon to be ex-wife Melissa has no apologies about throwing herself a lingerie divorce party in Vegas. We’ve got an EXCLUSIVE interview where she says she’s enjoying her new life.

Melissa Meeks never planned on becoming a single woman, but she didn’t have much choice in the matter when “Hot Felon” husband Jeremy, 33, left her last summer for TopShop heiress Chloe Green, 27. Now that their divorce is about to be finalized, she’s throwing herself a sexy lingerie party at Las Vegas’ Crazy Horse III strip club to celebrate her life transition. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, Melissa tells us “I plan to enjoy life and experience life as a single woman. I’m really looking forward to meeting new people and my journey ahead. I love Vegas I visit quite often. My mom and sister actually live there and when in town Crazy Horse III is always a fun atmosphere and the food is really good too.”

“I’m celebrating a new chapter in my life and moving forward as hard as the road has been to get here. I just want people to see me enjoying my self and know that I have moved on and have closure from my divorce. I feel this party is a good way to show and share with everyone I’m healed, I’m strong, I’m me and I’m looking and feeling good as ever!” she adds. The big bash is scheduled for June 30 and the poster art for the event shows Melissa in a sexy sheer bra and undies with the tag line “From ex-con to ex-wife.”

Melissa was absolutely heartbroken when Jeremy took up with Chloe after meeting her at a party in Cannes in May of 2017. The pair put on tons of PDA and showed off pics on their social media, even though Jeremy was still very much married at the time. He ended up taking a break from cruising around the Mediterranean on Chloe’s dad’s mega yacht to fly home to California last July to file for separation from his blindsided wife, and put in divorce paperwork last October.

Melissa stood by Jeremy as he spent over a year in a federal prison in 2015 for a weapons violation. But his sexy mug shot released by the Stockton PD made him an internet sensation as he was dubbed the “Hot Felon” and once he got out from behind bars the ex-con plunged into an international modeling career. As if it wasn’t painful enough to lose Jeremy to another woman, he and Chloe just welcomed their first child, son Jayden, on May 29. No wonderMelissa wants to put everything about her ex behind her and plunge into a new and exciting chapter in life!