Lil Tay Breaks Down In Tears Over XXXTentacion’s Death: He Was A ‘Father Figure’ To Me

Lil Tay took to Instagram on June 19 to post a heartbreaking video of herself crying about the death of XXXTentacion, someone she worked with and was close to. Watch her upsetting post here.

9-year-old social media personality, Lil Tay, took to Instagram on June 19 to post some sad videos in which she cried and talked about the shocking death of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed in what is believed to be an attempted robbery on June 18. “X Luv U Bro,” Tay captioned one 19 second clip in which she sat there quietly crying and wiping tears from her eyes. In another video she talked about how XXXTentacion was there for her when no one else was and felt like a father figure to her.

In addition to the videos, Tay posted a sweet photo from when she FaceTimed the rapper along with a long heartfelt caption. “X you truly changed me ❤️ you were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there. As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I’m down, 3 hours ago you announced the Charity event we were going to throw, we had everything setup, I can’t believe this, the evil in the world, This isn’t good Bye I love you best friend. I Love you X ❤️💔😔😢❤️,” the caption read. She also posted a screenshot of some messages the rapper sent to her about a charity event he was planning with her that was supposed to take place this weekend in Florida. “Our Charity event 😢 how could this be, please come back X Please 😢😭😢💔💔Your soul is in my heart ❤️ We planned this Charity for a month Xxxtentacion x Lil Tay Charity 😢 I will make it happen,” the heartbreaking caption for the screenshot read.

Although Lil Tay is young, she’s known for already having a hard persona on social media and standing up for what she believes in and it seems like XXXTentacion was clearly an inspiration for her. Her honesty and bravery to grieve publicly is an indication of how strong she is as a person and is just one indication of why she’s becoming noticed at such a young age. We are sending healing wishes to Lil Tay and all those affected by XXXTentacion’s tragic death.

We’ll be on the lookout for more updates from Lil Tay especially anything regarding the charity she was planning. From the words in her posts, it seems like she definitely wants to eventually do something so we’ll keep track.