See Pics
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In White & 40 More Times She Went Braless In Public

Lifestyle Director

Kim looked super sexy at a Business of Fashion event with her mom Kris Jenner at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles on June 18. See her hottest, braless looks below!

HollywoodLife.com was at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, Calif. to hear Kim Kardashian West talk all about her KKW Beauty line, and her new beauty pop up shop, which opens to the public on June 20 and remains open through July 27. Kim told the crowd that she looked up to Salma Hayek when she was young and actually copied one of her hairstyles for her prom. She also said she was inspired to do KKW Beauty by her little sister Kylie Jenner! Both sisters have had major success with their cosmetics lines!

Kim looked radiant in all white. She wore a long, fitted skirt and a white, menswear-inspired collared shirt, tied at the waist. She skipped the bra, revealing her sexy cleavage. She wore a bunch of rings and rocked her signature pale pink mani. Her hair was super long, in “wet waves,” and her makeup was natural and glowy. She’s most likely wearing her own, new, nude lipstick collection. She wore a bit of a darker liner on her lips — very ’90s!

