Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Out Together In L.A.: Is He Living With Her & True?

Going strong! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back in Los Angeles and were photographed out together on June 18…more than two months after he was caught allegedly cheating on her.

Khloe Kardashian has not publicly commented on Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating in the weeks since various questionable videos and photos surfaced of him with other women, but a picture says a thousand words — and this one spoke volumes. Khloe made it clear that she’s still very much with her baby daddy by heading to an event with him at The Peppermint Club on June 18. They were photographed arriving to the venue, where her sister, Kendall Jenner, was also partying, together.

News of Tristan’s alleged cheating broke just days before Khloe gave birth to the pair’s daughter, True Thompson, in April. It all went down right in the midst of Tristan’s basketball team, the Cleveland Cavaliers’, NBA playoff run. The team made it all the way to the finals, and Khloe was spotted at several games in Cleveland along the way. However, she’s made a point not to publicly post anything about Tristan in recent months, and has kept tight-lipped about the exact status of their relationship. Over the weekend, she confirmed she had moved back to L.A. by posting videos of all her welcome home gifts.

One of those gifts was balloons from Kylie Jenner, which specifically had messages for Khloe and True, with no mention of Tristan. The gesture made fans wonder if Tristan could possibly not be living with Khloe back in L.A. This matches up with a Life & Style report from last week, which claimed that Tristan would be spending the summer in Los Angeles…but living apart from his girlfriend and baby because they’ve reportedly been “nonstop fighting.”‘

However, Khloe and Tristan looked to be getting along just fine on this night out, so for now, their living situation and relationship status are still a bit unclear and confusing. Chances are we’ll get to see it play out when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this summer, though!