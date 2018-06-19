Jennifer Lawrence Named Face Of New Dior Fragrance — See Gorgeous First Pics

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, is now the face of the new women’s perfume by Dior! In a statement on June 19, the brand wrote, “She lends her radiant beauty and her joie-de-vivre to this new, extraordinary creation by Francois Demachy, Dior perfumer-creator. An unprecedented fragrance and a powerful universe which marks the beginning of a new era for fragrance at the house of Dior.” She looked stunning in the first campaign image, with her bob in wild waves, blowing in the wind.

The headshot focused on her gorgeous face. Her makeup is incredibly natural, with a hint of brown shadows on her lids, filled-in brows, and balmy pink lips. She’s wearing a Dior outfit, with tan, embellished straps, and a Dior choker necklace. There are no more details available about the new fragrance, but we have no doubt it will smell amazing! See the first campaign image of Jennifer in all its glory below.