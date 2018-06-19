Is Nas Pissed At Former Nemesis JAY-Z & Ready To Reignite Feud For Releasing Album 1 Day After His?

Is Nas furious that his former nemesis JAY-Z dropped a new album the same time he did? You’ll be surprised by his response!

There have been so many rap beefs recently, we can’t keep track! However, one we don’t have to worry about is a reignited feud between Nas and JAY-Z, after the former enemies both dropped albums on the same weekend! Nas isn’t mad about JAY and Beyonce dropped Everything Is Love the same weekend he dropped his highly-anticipated record Nasir and doesn’t think the Bey/JAY collab will steal his thunder, according to TMZ sources. The outlet added that Nas fully accepts the power couple as hip-hop royalty and actually likes their new album! Recall, JAY-Z and Nas had a nasty feud back in the late ’90s and early 2000s when subliminal shots in their mixtapes turned into not-so-subtle shade in almost every lyric. Ironically, a young Kanye West actually produced one of JAY-Z’s diss tracks against Nas — and it was also Ye who produced Nas’s new album. Of course, there are plenty of jabs at Kanye on Beyonce and JAY-Z’s collaborative record, but they definitely left Nas out of it.

JAY-Z and Nas’s feud ended with a handshake at his “I Declare War” comeback concert, where he invited several rappers to join him. The two squashed their beef at the show and performed “Dead Presidents” and “The World is Yours.” Apparently, they’ve been friends ever since and the simultaneous drop of their new albums won’t effect that. TMZ added that Nas is more interested these days in “black excellence” than feuding, and both albums definitely have a lot of that! Have you seen the music video for “Apeshit!?”

Now, as for this Drake and Pusha T/Kanye feud… that may be far from over, but it’s positive that JAY and Nas are setting a good example for those guys!