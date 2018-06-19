James Van Der Beek: ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Welcomes Baby #5 With Wife Kimberly — A Girl

The Van Der Beeks have yet ANOTHER new addition! James & his wife Kimberly are officially proud parents of 5 now that Kimberly has given birth once again! Get the exciting details here.

The Van Der Beeks are officially a family of seven now that Kimberly Brook Van Der Beek has given birth! Kimberly and her husband James Van Der Beek, 41, welcomed their fifth child, a precious daughter, on June 15, according to Instagram, and they’re just bursting with happiness! We can only imagine how thrilled the couple must be, along with their other kids: Olivia, 7; Joshua, 6; Annabel, 4; and Emilia, 2. This new little one is about to be showered with so much love!

“Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay 😍,” James captioned his heart-melting Instagram post that announced his newborn’s arrival. At the end of his lengthy caption he revealed he and Kimberly chose to name their new addition Gwendolyn. “…Oh, and @vanderkimberly – you’re a f*cking earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you,” he shared. “And our new baby’s name is Gwendolyn ❤️ #HappyFathersDay everybody.”

James and Kimberly shared their exciting pregnancy news via Instagram on Feb. 23. They each posted a precious photo of Kimberly laying on a bed surrounded by their kids, each child touching their mom’s budding belly. The Dawson’s Creek star couldn’t help expressing how excited he was about becoming a five-time dad while praising his wife in the process. “Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family 😍,” James captioned the snapshot. “And I say ‘beyond belief’ because some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds. Which we might very well be… but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly 🙌🏻.” Aw!

Although James is pretty much a pro at dad life, earlier this year, he admitted on Instagram that he’s still trying to figure out a balance. “Trickiest thing with multiple kids is carving out one-on-one time with each of them … but it’s SO important,” James shared, along with a photo of himself with his third child Annabel. “Had a million things I wanted to get done today, but ultimately, none it would have held a candle to watching my #3 thrive when asked something she’s rarely ever asked: What do YOU want to do?”

Clearly there’s no role James love more than fatherhood! Congrats again, James and Kimberly!