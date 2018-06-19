‘The Good Place’ Actress Jameela Jamil Blasts ‘Broken’ Kim K. For ‘Fixing’ Her Looks: I Feel ‘Sad’ For Her

Jameela Jamil, who blast Kim Kardashian last month for advertising appetite suppressants, has clarified her words while also calling KKW & her sisters ‘broken.’ Hmm…

Jameela Jamil, 32, is opening up about her decision to speak out against Kim Kardashian, 37, last month, when the reality star was promoting appetite suppressants and weight loss supplements. Talking to Stylista magazine, The Good Place star “clarified” her comments, speculated that Kim and her famous sisters were “broken” and felt the need to constantly “fix” themselves. “I think they’re broken by this industry. I bet [Kim] went through all the same s**t I did. She keeps fixing and fixing but there’s nothing to fix. She clearly can’t see what she looks like, none of them can see what they look like. I just feel sad for them,” Jameela told the magazine.

Recall, Jameela wrote something similar on her Twitter, when she blasted Kim for her appetite suppressing lollipops. “How do we minimize this woman’s bulls***?” she slammed, adding, “This whole family makes me feel sad. All the money and fame in the world can’t make you stop hating your nose, your lips, your a***, your weight, your skin.” She also called Kim a “toxic influence” and “exploitative.” In her latest candid interview, Jameela revealed her comments came from a place of concern, as she struggled with an eating disorder as a young girl and felt that Kim’s actions were condoning unhealthy. “hWen I was 14 I developed anorexia, as did almost every girl in my school. We were all emaciated and living on 400 calories a day, we weren’t menstruating. For three years I didn’t eat a meal. That happened to me before social media so what’s going to happen now?” she told the magazine. “Stop telling women to not eat. I look at women who do that kind of thing, not just the Kardashians, any of these women who fully pursue patriarchal messaging.”

Jameela also added that her bashing of the Kardashians lead to her, also, being bashed on social media. “I get so much s**t any time I ever criticize any woman. I definitely felt a pain in my heart because I’m in the papers for criticizing another woman,” she explained. “[But] I have grown more from my failures than my successes because people have called me out when I f**ked things up. I do it out of love; I would never envy them, or feel that way about myself the way that they do.”