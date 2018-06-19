Jada Pinkett-Smith, 46, Brags Her ‘Vagina Is Like A 16-Year-Old’ – Looks Like ‘Beautiful Peach’

TMI? Whether you wanted to know or not, Jada’s opening up with all the deets about how great things look like down there — and you’ll never guess what sparked her statement!

No need to do a double take. You read that right! Jada Pinkett Smith, 46, may have a 17-year-old daughter, but she’s the one bragging that her vagina looks like a teenager’s. And in case you wanted her to be a little more specific… “When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding,” she said during a visit to the Vitality Institute of Agoura on her web show “Red Table Talk.” “It looks like a little beautiful peach.” LOL. The mother of two was there with her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 64, to discuss the vaginal rejuvenation she’d had to fix her bladder issues. Sounds like her treatment came with an added benefit!

TBH, we doubt anyone is the least bit surprised that Jada would have a young-looking vagina because she always looks like she’s drinking from the fountain of youth. She may be in her 40s, but she doesn’t look it — and neither does her mom! Adrienne didn’t open up about her vagina’s visual age on the web show, but she sure did stun the world when she showed off her bikini bod last month, rocking some serious abs! Like mother, like daughter?

Oddly enough, Jada is far from the only celeb who has been vocal about her vaj lately. Just last night, Chrissy Teigen posted a pic on Instagram of her simultaneously using a heating pad, a face mask and a vagina steamer. While she didn’t know whether any of the above would work, she figured it was worth a shot! And who could forget the time Cardi B told all of her Twitter followers that her belly had gotten so big, she couldn’t see her vagina to shave anymore?

Celebrities are already in the public eye anyway, so it looks like these ladies have embraced that. And why not? Jada’s vagina is looking younger than ever and she’s proud of it. Nothing wrong with that. If you’ve got it, flaunt it — or better yet, brag about it!