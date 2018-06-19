Heather Locklear Hospitalization Has ‘Crushed’ Daughter Ava Sambora: Who’s Supporting Her?

Heather Locklear’s alleged suicide threats and subsequent hospitalization has left daughter Ava Sambora ‘crushed.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on who she is leaning on during the heartbreak

Actress Heather Locklear‘s sad downward spiral added another tragic chapter on June 17, after her parents called 911 saying that she was looking for a gun and threatening to commit suicide. The 56-year-old was taken away and hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation, and her only child — 20-year-old daughter Ava Sambora — is just glad her mom is somewhere safe. “Ava is so relieved that her mom is in care and getting help but she’s crushed that it’s gotten this bad, this is truly rock bottom. It’s extra devastating because Ava had such high hopes for Heather when she went to rehab, a longtime friend of Heather’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The former Melrose Place star wound up doing a sixth stint in rehab in March of this year, shortly after being arrested on Feb. 25 on suspicion of felony domestic battery against boyfriend Chris Heisser. A judge later dropped the domestic violence charge against her yet at the same time banned the actress from owning any firearms because she allegedly threatened to shoot cops during a March 6 search of her home. She still faces four counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

Ava’s father is former Bon Jovi guitarist and Heather’s ex-husband Richie Sambora, 58, and he’s been a rock for his daughter during Heather’s most recent trying times. “Thankfully Ava has a very good family unit around her, her dad is extremely devoted to her and so are her grandparents. She’s very well supported and very strong. She will get through this,” our insider adds.

Poor Ava has been through tons of drama in her young life involving both of her parents. When she was 15, she desperately urged her dad to quit drinking and succeeded in getting him into rehab. In 2012 the rocker told Classic Rock magazine: “She (Ava) was like an angel to me, man…that was the catalyst for me actually getting sober.” Now that Ava is dealing with her mom’s latest crisis, at least she had a clear-headed dad to be by her side.