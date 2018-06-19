God bless America! President Donald Trump proved just how much he loves our country by hugging the American flag after a business owners event on June 19. Take a look at the wild clip here!

With President Donald Trump, 72, there’s never a dull moment. After giving a speech about border separations and the upcoming House immigration bill at a business owners event on Tuesday, POTUS hugged the American flag as he walked off the stage. In the 15 second clip, Trump can be seen literally wrapping his arms around the beloved flag, and it’s pretty cringeworthy. “Bet that flag really wanted to shower after that,” a user commented on the video. Yikes! “Everything he does is so dang creepy,” another user tweeted after the video went viral.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the President has gotten up close and personal with the flag. He also hugged the flag at a rally in Tampa back in 2016 and again in 2015 at a different rally in Derry, New Hampshire, according to CNN. Nevertheless, Trump’s awkward moment did not distract a few Americans from his senseless “zero-tolerance” policy that has literally torn migrant children and babies away from their families at our southern borders. “Trump hugging an American flag, while he rips children away from their parents and puts them into detention camps, is hypocrisy at it’s finest,” one user said.

So far, over 2,000 children have been taken from their parents. And while POTUS appears to be pleased with the order, his wife Melania Trump is not. “Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart,” Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grishman said on her behalf.

President Trump hugged an American flag as he walked off the stage at a small business event https://t.co/dFnWGCmWHN pic.twitter.com/GWORfOKJYP — CNN (@CNN) June 19, 2018

Although Melania’s statement didn’t sit right with her husband, we hope it’s a wakeup call for him to put an end to this.