David Hogg Reveals Why He Refused To Be Silent After Shooting: ‘I Couldn’t Stand’ To Hear My Sister Cry

Parkland survivors and siblings David and Lauren Hogg appeared on ‘GMA’ to discuss their remarkable gun control activism following the shooting, and the new book they wrote together, ‘#NeverAgain’. Watch the interview here!

David and Lauren Hogg, their friends, and their families, have been through hell and back,and the two teenagers want the world to know about it. The siblings, who are survivors of the Parkland school shooting, sat down on Good Morning America to discuss their new book, #NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line, their plans for activism and more. “I couldn’t stand to be at home listening to my sister crying so much,” David explained, regarding how vocal he’s been since the immediate aftermath of the attack. “Knowing she had lost four friends and knowing that if I stood there and did nothing that this would keep happening. I believe the only way to change the world is to be the change you wish to be.”

He added, “I felt the need to speak up for those that couldn’t at the time, so that they could eventually when the time did come around when they could wipe away their tears.” David and Lauren’s book recounts what they went through on the day that 17 of their classmates, including four of Lauren’s close friends, tragically died. It also includes a 10-point strategy for gun reform. During the GMA interview, David reiterated that he does not want to take away guns, he simply wants Congress to regulate access to them.

“A couple of decades ago, when you could smoke everywhere, and people were getting lung cancer from secondhand smoke, even if they didn’t smoke, [there were] regulations implemented so you didn’t affect those people around you by [smoking],” he explained.”But people can still smoke. I think, in the same way, we can have those regulations [for guns] — universal background checks and laws that will save lives and save our future and our kids. We can’t let this stuff continue to happen.”

#NeverAgain: Parkland survivors @davidhogg111 and @lauren_hoggs join us LIVE in Times Square to talk about their fight for changes in gun control. pic.twitter.com/et9aKNq4JE — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 19, 2018

Lauren was with David for the interview, and revealed something that’s stayed with her in the aftermath of this tragedy. “About a week after the shooting, I met with a Columbine survivor, and of of the things she said that stuck with me was: ‘I’m so sorry, but you’re a part of this club. You’re a part of this club that everyone’s part of who was affected by gun violence, and you’re not going to be able to get out. But we’re going to work hard to make sure nobody else has to join this club.”

#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line hits shelves today, June 19.